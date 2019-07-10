American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 1 12.37 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% MYnd Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, MYnd Analytics Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MYnd Analytics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and MYnd Analytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MYnd Analytics Inc.’s potential upside is 159.74% and its average target price is $4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of MYnd Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.9% are MYnd Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% MYnd Analytics Inc. -2.52% -5.69% -29.7% -21.09% -63.29% 58.47%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -43.23% weaker performance while MYnd Analytics Inc. has 58.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MYnd Analytics Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.