American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 26.9 and 26.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. has weaker performance than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Celcuity Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.