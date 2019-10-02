American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) At $6.02 Forms Bottom; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stake By $2.39 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 53,100 shares as Zions Bancorp Na (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 204,946 shares with $9.43 million value, down from 258,046 last quarter. Zions Bancorp Na now has $7.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 34,830 shares to 335,611 valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 17,700 shares and now owns 551,337 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 6,527 shares. Gp Inc has 66,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.69% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Strategic Ser holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 86,375 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 9,487 shares. 21.83M were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Security National Communication accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 151,747 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 12,586 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 72,297 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorp has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 19.15% above currents $42.97 stock price. Zions Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.