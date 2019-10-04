American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) At $6.02 Forms Bottom; Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) SI Increased By 1.66%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. NTGN’s SI was 581,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 571,500 shares previously. With 123,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s short sellers to cover NTGN’s short positions. The SI to Neon Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.26%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 210,194 shares traded. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has declined 74.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) formed multiple bottom with $5.66 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.02 share price. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) has $196.04 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 334,965 shares traded or 53.40% up from the average. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) has declined 52.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ARA News: 07/03/2018 – ARA ASSET TO BUY 19.5% CROMWELL STAKE FROM REDEFINE: CROMWELL; 02/05/2018 – American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Appearance; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA-NCI TO BE IN A RANGE OF $110 MLN AND $116 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-ARA Asset to raise $1 bln for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund – Business Times; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.05; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Kirby Mclnerney LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in Esposito v. American Renal Assocs. Holdings, Inc. et al; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Associates 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC – REITERATING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA-NCI TO BE IN A RANGE OF $110 MLN AND $116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC – “CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT CONDUCIVE FOR AN OFFERING”

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.64 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

