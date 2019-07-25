American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.29 N/A -0.54 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 93 1.82 N/A 5.11 19.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 5 2 2.25

Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $102.29, while its potential upside is 0.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -0.59% 7.02% 8.34% 0.05% -5.39% 16.94%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -43.23% weaker performance while Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 16.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.