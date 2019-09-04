American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.24 N/A -0.54 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.36 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 1,063.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 45.2%. Insiders owned 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 10.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.