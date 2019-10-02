American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 3.81 13.83M -0.54 0.00 Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 7.20M -3.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 180,548,302.87% 24.3% -1.6% Check-Cap Ltd. 363,214,447.86% -83.3% -70.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Check-Cap Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 99.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares and 11.7% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Check-Cap Ltd.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.