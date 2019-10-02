American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|8
|3.81
|13.83M
|-0.54
|0.00
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|7.20M
|-3.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|180,548,302.87%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|363,214,447.86%
|-83.3%
|-70.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Check-Cap Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12 is American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 99.34%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares and 11.7% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|6.65%
|3.77%
|8.3%
|-36.47%
|-52.23%
|-33.16%
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|1.45%
|-1.87%
|-18.6%
|-40.17%
|-35.19%
|-2.33%
For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Check-Cap Ltd.
Summary
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Check-Cap Ltd.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
