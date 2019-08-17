American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors Inc. 13 2.24 N/A 10.47 1.50 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.73 N/A 11.15 13.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Realty Investors Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American Realty Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

American Realty Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s 74.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered American Realty Investors Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a consensus target price of $185.4, with potential upside of 39.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08%

For the past year American Realty Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors American Realty Investors Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.