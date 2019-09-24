American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:)

As Property Management businesses, American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|13
|3.32
|N/A
|10.47
|1.50
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates American Realty Investors Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|87.9%
|15.3%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.4% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|-3.26%
|10.47%
|14.58%
|19.73%
|-17.18%
|30.24%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors American Realty Investors Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd.
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
