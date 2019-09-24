American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:)

As Property Management businesses, American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors Inc. 13 3.32 N/A 10.47 1.50 Gazit-Globe Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Realty Investors Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors American Realty Investors Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.