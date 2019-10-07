American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Comparing side by side

As Property Management companies, American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors Inc. 14 0.00 1.76M 10.47 1.50 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.00 18.09M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Realty Investors Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors Inc. 12,874,908.56% 87.9% 15.3% Leju Holdings Limited 1,015,949,679.88% -2.5% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

American Realty Investors Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Leju Holdings Limited has beta of 2.75 which is 175.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Realty Investors Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 1.1%. Insiders owned 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, Leju Holdings Limited has 1.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24% Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86%

For the past year American Realty Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Leju Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

American Realty Investors Inc. beats Leju Holdings Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.