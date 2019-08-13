American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property Management company, American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
American Realty Investors Inc. has 86.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand American Realty Investors Inc. has 3.42% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|87.90%
|15.30%
|Industry Average
|11.58%
|15.76%
|5.49%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|N/A
|13
|1.50
|Industry Average
|58.40M
|504.22M
|50.31
American Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio American Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.20
|2.33
|2.79
As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 105.31%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Realty Investors Inc.
|-3.26%
|10.47%
|14.58%
|19.73%
|-17.18%
|30.24%
|Industry Average
|2.76%
|6.23%
|11.11%
|19.34%
|20.22%
|29.04%
For the past year American Realty Investors Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.47 shows that American Realty Investors Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
American Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
American Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors American Realty Investors Inc.
