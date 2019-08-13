American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property Management company, American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Realty Investors Inc. has 86.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand American Realty Investors Inc. has 3.42% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.90% 15.30% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors Inc. N/A 13 1.50 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

American Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio American Realty Investors Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.33 2.79

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 105.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Realty Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year American Realty Investors Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that American Realty Investors Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Realty Investors Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Realty Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Realty Investors Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors American Realty Investors Inc.