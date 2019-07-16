American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Contrasting side by side

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors Inc. 13 2.66 N/A 10.80 1.23 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.93 N/A 1.92 13.07

Table 1 highlights American Realty Investors Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Realty Investors Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Realty Investors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 111.3% 14.1% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. 3.42% are American Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Realty Investors Inc. -1.04% 8.96% 2.08% -23.44% -27.68% 9.86% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.24% -0.16% 0% 0% 0% 2.03%

For the past year American Realty Investors Inc. was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

American Realty Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P.