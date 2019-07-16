American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 31 1.75 N/A 1.33 21.58 Franklin Covey Co. 28 2.16 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -7.2% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that American Public Education Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Covey Co. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00

$37.67 is American Public Education Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.74%. Competitively Franklin Covey Co. has an average price target of $34, with potential downside of -2.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that American Public Education Inc. looks more robust than Franklin Covey Co. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 45.4%. 3.4% are American Public Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% are Franklin Covey Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. -5.98% -12.52% -7.8% -14.2% -24.76% 0.46% Franklin Covey Co. 2.98% 1.58% 12.84% 23.66% 11.58% 29.91%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Covey Co.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats Franklin Covey Co. on 7 of the 10 factors.