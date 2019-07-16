American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Public Education Inc.
|31
|1.75
|N/A
|1.33
|21.58
|Franklin Covey Co.
|28
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Demonstrates American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
|Franklin Covey Co.
|0.00%
|-7.2%
|-2.8%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.75 shows that American Public Education Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Franklin Covey Co. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Public Education Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Franklin Covey Co.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$37.67 is American Public Education Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.74%. Competitively Franklin Covey Co. has an average price target of $34, with potential downside of -2.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that American Public Education Inc. looks more robust than Franklin Covey Co. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
American Public Education Inc. and Franklin Covey Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 45.4%. 3.4% are American Public Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% are Franklin Covey Co.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Public Education Inc.
|-5.98%
|-12.52%
|-7.8%
|-14.2%
|-24.76%
|0.46%
|Franklin Covey Co.
|2.98%
|1.58%
|12.84%
|23.66%
|11.58%
|29.91%
For the past year American Public Education Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Covey Co.
Summary
American Public Education Inc. beats Franklin Covey Co. on 7 of the 10 factors.
