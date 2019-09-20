American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Reaches $22.93 52 Week Low; Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.87 target or 9.00% below today’s $22.93 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $362.48 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $20.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $32.62 million less. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 93,109 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12

Among 2 analysts covering Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sports Direct International PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 185 lowest target. GBX 192.50’s average target is -31.15% below currents GBX 279.6 stock price. Sports Direct International PLC had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Underperform” rating. Berenberg maintained Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Berenberg has “Sell” rating and GBX 185 target. See Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.66 million shares or 3.85% less from 15.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap L P reported 0% stake. 8,400 were accumulated by First Quadrant L P Ca. Tci Wealth reported 56 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 1,323 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 4,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 13,571 shares. 52,108 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc. 243,604 are held by D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated. National Bank Of America De invested in 13,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 69,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 46,709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 39,867 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $362.48 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

The stock increased 1.38% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 279.6. About 733,342 shares traded. Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.