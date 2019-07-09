American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Sientra (SIEN) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Sientra (SIEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 46 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 cut down and sold equity positions in Sientra. The investment managers in our database now possess: 22.54 million shares, down from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sientra in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 25.64% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. APEI’s profit would be $4.81M giving it 25.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, American Public Education, Inc.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 78,099 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 24.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17,098 activity. 432 shares valued at $12,766 were sold by Landon Timothy J on Thursday, January 31.

Among 3 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Public Education had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barrington. Piper Jaffray maintained American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $40 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APEI in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $495.60 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold American Public Education, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.02% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 27,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Natl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) for 10,487 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 48,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 66,185 shares stake. 11,426 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 102,721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,868 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

More notable recent American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From American Public Education, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APEI) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is American Public Education, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APEI) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is American Public Education (APEI) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.98% EPS growth.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.73 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Abingworth Llp holds 18.32% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. for 2.39 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 224,959 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.73% invested in the company for 880,000 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 88,373 shares.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 788,825 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity.