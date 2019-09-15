American Public Education Inc. (APEI) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Contrasting side by side

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Public Education Inc.
|30
|1.35
|N/A
|1.33
|24.92
|Zovio Inc
|4
|0.17
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
|Zovio Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.84 shows that American Public Education Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zovio Inc’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Zovio Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zovio Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Zovio Inc’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Public Education Inc.
|2.9%
|12.54%
|1.44%
|11.89%
|-25.29%
|16.02%
|Zovio Inc
|-3.79%
|4.67%
|-38.94%
|0%
|0%
|-39.43%
For the past year American Public Education Inc. has 16.02% stronger performance while Zovio Inc has -39.43% weaker performance.
Summary
American Public Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zovio Inc.
