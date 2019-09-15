American Public Education Inc. (APEI) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Contrasting side by side

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 30 1.35 N/A 1.33 24.92 Zovio Inc 4 0.17 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that American Public Education Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zovio Inc’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Zovio Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zovio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Public Education Inc. and Zovio Inc are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Zovio Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. has 16.02% stronger performance while Zovio Inc has -39.43% weaker performance.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zovio Inc.