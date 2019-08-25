American Public Education Inc. (APEI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Public Education Inc. has 94.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Public Education Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 6.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares American Public Education Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. N/A 31 24.92 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

American Public Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for American Public Education Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

American Public Education Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%. With higher probable upside potential for American Public Education Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think American Public Education Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Public Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. has weaker performance than American Public Education Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, American Public Education Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Public Education Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. In other hand, American Public Education Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Public Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors American Public Education Inc.’s peers beat American Public Education Inc.