American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation 7 0.53 50.09M 0.33 29.12 Woodward Inc. 107 1.40 56.37M 3.84 29.19

Demonstrates American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Woodward Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Woodward Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Woodward Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 730,174,927.11% 4.2% 2.4% Woodward Inc. 52,692,091.98% 15.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.11 beta. Competitively, Woodward Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Woodward Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. American Outdoor Brands Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Woodward Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Woodward Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Woodward Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of American Outdoor Brands Corporation is $8.25, with potential upside of 37.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares and 76.2% of Woodward Inc. shares. About 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Woodward Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04% Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation has -25.04% weaker performance while Woodward Inc. has 50.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Woodward Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.