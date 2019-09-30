American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The two are both Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation 7 0.53 50.05M 0.33 29.12 TransDigm Group Incorporated 527 1.79 52.84M 14.72 32.99

In table 1 we can see American Outdoor Brands Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransDigm Group Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 733,870,967.74% 4.2% 2.4% TransDigm Group Incorporated 10,026,565.46% -46.4% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.11 beta. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Outdoor Brands Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, TransDigm Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. TransDigm Group Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given American Outdoor Brands Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 2 2.40

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a 41.03% upside potential and an average price target of $8.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $445.6 average price target and a -14.42% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, American Outdoor Brands Corporation is looking more favorable than TransDigm Group Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Outdoor Brands Corporation and TransDigm Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 23.38% respectively. About 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of TransDigm Group Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04% TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation has -25.04% weaker performance while TransDigm Group Incorporated has 42.75% stronger performance.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats on 12 of the 15 factors American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.