American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Contrasting side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10 0.82 N/A 0.14 68.25 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 54 2.03 N/A 2.81 18.96

In table 1 we can see American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 2.2% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a -0.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Outdoor Brands Corporation. Its rival Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.4 respectively. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.11% for American Outdoor Brands Corporation with consensus target price of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 79.1% respectively. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation -0.53% -2.5% -23.67% -30.84% -16.74% -27.29% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 5.03% -2.52% -7.11% -8.28% -10.06% 0.13%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.