American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has 72.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0.00% 4.20% 2.40% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation N/A 9 29.12 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

American Outdoor Brands Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.75%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Outdoor Brands Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation has -25.04% weaker performance while American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s peers have 39.64% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Outdoor Brands Corporation are 2.7 and 1.2. Competitively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a beta of 0.11 and its 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s competitors are 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

American Outdoor Brands Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s competitors beat American Outdoor Brands Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.