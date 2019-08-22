American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Reaches $7.78 After 4.00% Up Move; Washington Federal (WAFD)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 87 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 75 cut down and sold stock positions in Washington Federal Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 66.77 million shares, down from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Washington Federal Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 66 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

The stock of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 150,984 shares traded. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has risen 2.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AOBC News: 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corp Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 04/05/2018 – Trump back in step with NRA after doubts over Parkland shooting; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Exits American Outdoor Brands; 25/05/2018 – AOBC: #Breaking Hearing Active Shooter: Noblesville Middle or High School. Heard 2 down. Requesting helicopter. #ActiveShooter – ! $AOBC; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Multiple sources are telling us a gunman is in custody following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. @FOX26Houston – ! $AOBC $RGR; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Outdoor Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOBC)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $426.35M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $8.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AOBC worth $17.05 million more.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, makes, and sells firearms worldwide. The company has market cap of $426.35 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

Analysts await American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AOBC’s profit will be $3.84M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by American Outdoor Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.41 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 13,630 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. for 279,311 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 25,690 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harbour Investment Management Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 54,369 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 1% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,022 shares.