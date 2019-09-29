American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Reaches $6.01 After 4.00% Up Move; Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased By $517,650 Its Vermilion Energy (Ca) (VET) Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased Vermilion Energy (Ca) (VET) stake by 70.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 24,650 shares as Vermilion Energy (Ca) (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Bowen Hanes & Co Inc holds 10,080 shares with $219,000 value, down from 34,730 last quarter. Vermilion Energy (Ca) now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 700,185 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg

The stock of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 2.44M shares traded or 150.69% up from the average. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has risen 2.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AOBC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR COMMITTED TO REVIEWE ALL REASONABLE PROPOSALS; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 25/05/2018 – AOBC: #Breaking Hearing Active Shooter: Noblesville Middle or High School. Heard 2 down. Requesting helicopter. #ActiveShooter – ! $AOBC; 22/05/2018 – Trump administration to publish proposed rule changes for gun exports -official; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES MOVE COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT OVERSIGHT TO COMMERCE DEPARTMENT-OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR SUPPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF ‘EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS’; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands: ‘First Course of Action Must Be to Enforce Existing Laws,’ Address Mental Illness Issues and Improve NICS Background CheckThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $329.48 million company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $6.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AOBC worth $13.18M more.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.62M for 35.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sephora vet Mary Beth Laughton named Athleta CEO – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased Wright Medical Group Nv (Ne) stake by 48,000 shares to 698,000 valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stake by 9,335 shares and now owns 53,775 shares. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 91.63% above currents $16.96 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, makes, and sells firearms worldwide. The company has market cap of $329.48 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. It has a 39.8 P/E ratio. The firm offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American Outdoor Brands has $1000 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.25’s average target is 37.27% above currents $6.01 stock price. American Outdoor Brands had 4 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do American Outdoor Brands Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:AOBC) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why American Outdoor Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Reason Colt Is Suspending AR-15 Production Is Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AOBC, AMBA, ULTA and MSGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Outdoor Brands fails to win majority support for CEO pay – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AOBC’s profit will be $2.74 million for 30.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by American Outdoor Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.