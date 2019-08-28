American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Thomson Reuters (TRI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thomson Reuters has $8000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $73.33’s average target is 9.01% above currents $67.27 stock price. Thomson Reuters had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America. See Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Thomson Reuters Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 215,541 shares or 46.72% less from 404,560 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 98,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 411 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 83,274 shares. 29,210 are owned by Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI).

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 328,037 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 61.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.84% the S&P500.