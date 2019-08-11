American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Its Mercadolibre (Put) (MELI) Stake

Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. AOBC’s profit would be $3.84M giving it 29.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s analysts see -73.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 488,890 shares traded. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has risen 2.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AOBC News: 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 06/03/2018 American Outdoor Brands Access Event Set By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands: ‘First Course of Action Must Be to Enforce Existing Laws,’ Address Mental Illness Issues and Improve NICS Background Check; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Wesson Owner American Outdoor Brands Responds to BlackRock Questions on Issues Including Reputational Risk, Safety Promotion; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Outdoor Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOBC); 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Multiple sources are telling us a gunman is in custody following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. @FOX26Houston – ! $AOBC $RGR; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR SUPPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF ‘EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS’; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Mercadolibre Inc (Put) (MELI) stake by 9100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 18,200 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (Put) (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 18,400 shares with $9.34 million value, up from 200 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc (Put) now has $34.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 538,048 shares to 52 valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (NYSE:ACN) stake by 15,400 shares and now owns 25,800 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Interest reported 0.06% stake. Zevin Asset Lc has invested 3.49% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 75,004 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dragoneer Inv Grp Ltd Llc holds 2.75% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 89,500 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 6 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 7,506 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability owns 2,027 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd reported 0.64% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Serv Automobile Association holds 22,538 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Nomura holds 757 shares. Sandler reported 4,180 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caxton reported 0.21% stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mercadolibre had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. HSBC maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $465 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $515 target.

More notable recent American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Want To Invest In American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.