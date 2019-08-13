American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Holding; Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Provise Management Group Llc

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 307.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 8,514 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 2,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 37,201 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Blackrock has 393,401 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 14,713 shares. Strs Ohio reported 6,517 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 120,975 shares stake. 11,787 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 15,020 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 2,781 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,515 are held by California Employees Retirement. Aperio Gp Ltd Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). River Road Asset Management Limited Co invested in 67,267 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 7,900 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,007 shares to 17,341 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:RSG) by 5,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

