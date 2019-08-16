American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Shareholder Citigroup Boosted Position by $699,840 as Stock Rose; As Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Management Cut by $577,566 Its Stake

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 725 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 1180.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 18,405 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc. by 145,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,329 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,700 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,046 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Citadel Advisors holds 17,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,063 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 120,975 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,517 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 1,893 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 39 shares stake. State Street Corp reported 142,563 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 1,539 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 6,384 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 26,347 shares. Sit Assoc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 13,843 shares. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 6,655 shares.