American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Holder Signaturefd Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; General Mtrs (GM) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Corp (GM) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 37,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 502,665 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, up from 464,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 588,101 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 26/03/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE URGES UNION CONCESSIONS, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN S.KOREA BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON COURT RECEIVERSHIP TO MONDAY; 22/03/2018 – CS:1Q TO DATE GM ESTIMATED NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – GM: $1.35B OF INVESTMENT IS SUBJECT TO GM CRUISE DEPLOYING AVS; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Total Worldwide Market Share 9%; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 1,566 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 11,787 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 700 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 2,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 206,738 are held by Aperio Limited Liability. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 35,776 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,500 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Brandes Inv Prtnrs LP has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1,906 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 49 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 66,572 shares to 724,169 shares, valued at $36.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

