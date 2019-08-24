American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped Position

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 36.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 67,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.59% . The hedge fund held 252,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 12,797 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American National Bankshares to merge with HomeTown Bankshares – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Business of Luxury Watches – Yahoo Finance” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Share Price Is Down 99% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 31, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25,595 shares to 423,405 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 20,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,664 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold AMNB shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 3 shares. Clarivest Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,100 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 0% or 1,348 shares. 100 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Advisory Ser Net Lc owns 11,500 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 1,106 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 2,913 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 1,988 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) or 55,888 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 1,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $368,910 activity. $35,070 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller. Strader Hunter Gregg bought $71,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.1% or 20,882 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ajo Lp has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ohio-based Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.61% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Huntington State Bank owns 13,624 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Management reported 3,165 shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 45,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.28% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 330,400 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 61,407 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% or 19,750 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 305,822 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.32% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio.