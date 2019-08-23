American National Registered Investment Advisor Stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Share Value Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Boosted Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 1.23M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 896,132 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).