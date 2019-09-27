American National Registered Investment Advisor Position in Epam Systems (EPAM) Trimmed by $378,400; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,323 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 27,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62M shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 4,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 187,851 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89 million for 41.36 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 1,934 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 19,191 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 0.38% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 1.08 million were reported by State Street. 7 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). 232,713 were reported by Lord Abbett And Ltd. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 2,399 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Com Dc, -based fund reported 5,045 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Polen Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 52,034 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 18,100 shares stake.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie invested in 0.05% or 128,575 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bender Robert Assocs reported 2.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Capital Grp Incorporated reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Rech owns 22,436 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 22,989 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate invested 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York holds 1.58% or 63,043 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,234 shares. Sabal Commerce has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt invested in 23,048 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 2,062 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leonard Green & Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).