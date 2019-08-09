American National Registered Investment Advisor Lowered Its Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Stake; Sprouts Farmers Market Has 1.15 Sentiment

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 125 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 109 sold and decreased positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 109.69 million shares, down from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sprouts Farmers Market Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 84 Increased: 78 New Position: 47.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Lowe’s Co. (LOW) stake by 36.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as Lowe’s Co. (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 9,894 shares with $1.08M value, down from 15,525 last quarter. Lowe’s Co. now has $79.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.03M shares. Valicenti Advisory Service Inc holds 59,744 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2.51 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Verity & Verity Ltd Company reported 53,631 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 68,208 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 157,220 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation reported 47,168 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.45% or 8,615 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Douglass Winthrop Llc holds 0.02% or 4,523 shares. 80,000 were accumulated by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,236 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62B for 12.17 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 18.23% above currents $98.36 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.57 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

