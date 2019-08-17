American National Registered Investment Advisor Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mason Street Limited Company has 33,654 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,815 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 906 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com. Centurylink Inv Mngmt owns 13,308 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 387,552 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 381,597 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.04 million shares. Whitnell And Company holds 0% or 101 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 59,027 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 2.43M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advisors accumulated 7,222 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 73,063 were accumulated by Boston Rech. Weybosset Rech & Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Finance Services Inc owns 177,441 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 103,964 shares. The New York-based Strategic Svcs has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc owns 84,353 shares. 4,358 were accumulated by Cordasco Fincl. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 90,714 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.27% or 70,805 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 14,195 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,684 shares. 229,795 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Advsrs Management Lc holds 24,110 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.