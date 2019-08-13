American National Registered Investment Advisor Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Lowered by $1.56 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.39. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $336.21. About 986,743 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Line Corp by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Nio Stock Will Be a Trade War Survivor – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.88 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.