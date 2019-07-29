American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Valuation Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.84 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.92M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $340.1. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 10,435 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 9,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.53% or 97,676 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,041 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,880 shares. Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 703,256 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru Inc stated it has 133,733 shares. Bailard owns 5,647 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 36,428 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.45 million shares. 6,400 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer Capital. First Finance Bancorp owns 17,490 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 897 shares. 9,018 were reported by Cap Ltd Ca. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 2,045 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Smith Moore & Communication holds 0.8% or 8,814 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,295 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 119,693 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc accumulated 1.93M shares. Bp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.67% or 904,481 shares. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated has 3,548 shares. Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,118 are held by Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Strategic Svcs Inc holds 7,205 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.