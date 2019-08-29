American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding By $476,000; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) stake by 41.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 5,965 shares with $673,000 value, down from 10,215 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc. now has $25.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 753,470 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 4.93% above currents $109.03 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PPG in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $106 target.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 16.83 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $702.98 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

