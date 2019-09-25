American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Position in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $378,400; Private Asset Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut as Market Value Declined

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 51,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 4.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 4,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.05. About 66,386 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 41.00 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.