American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $708,228; Share Value Rose; Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Holder Thompson Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.71 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 100,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 23,315 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 123,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.5 lastly. It is down 26.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 305,432 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 29,131 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% or 2,656 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 423,634 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 263,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd holds 0.02% or 16,725 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 596,059 shares stake. 27,250 were reported by Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.22 million shares stake. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thompson Management has invested 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). M&T Bankshares Corporation owns 60,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 1.33 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 174,172 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Evans Gerald.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares to 137,435 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL).