American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $458,280; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Raised Medtronic Holdings LTD (MDT) Stake by $1.68 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (MDT) by 1040.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 18,943 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 1,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Medtronic Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 1.69 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 7,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 246,455 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,235 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).