American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Holding in Ppg Industries (PPG) as Share Value Rose; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Increased Position by $20.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 793.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 162,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 183,274 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 699,413 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 731,223 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

