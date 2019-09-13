American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Last Week

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 23.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 1,115 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 3,572 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 4,687 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $255.47. About 506,946 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS

Among 2 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $133’s average target is 10.89% above currents $119.94 stock price. LHC Group had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.31 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.54 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Counsel reported 0.62% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 3,433 shares. Pier Capital Limited Co has 64,644 shares. Barclays Plc owns 63,376 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% or 6,882 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 55,466 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 87,820 shares or 0.25% of the stock. C Wide Grp Incorporated A S holds 110,657 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 12,683 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,053 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 78,550 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 197,388 shares. 4,165 are owned by Freestone Liability Com.