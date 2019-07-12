American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Hbk Investments LP Has Cut By $3.42 Million Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 47.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 14,547 shares with $835,000 value, down from 27,560 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $94.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.92M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 56.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 58,918 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 45,375 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 104,293 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $13.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 163,357 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ww has 0.95% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 46,918 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc holds 199,574 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 12,362 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cibc World Mkts reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategic Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ajo LP invested in 9,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First National Trust reported 72,182 shares stake. West Oak Cap owns 4,310 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 278,873 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Hbk Investments LP increased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 103,019 shares to 546,125 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 117,456 shares and now owns 375,040 shares. Resideo Technologies Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $481.57M for 7.08 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 512,856 shares. State Street Corp reported 9.50 million shares stake. 80,643 are held by Aviva Plc. Lord Abbett Ltd reported 1.38M shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 390 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Diversified holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 12,856 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 98,777 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Numerixs Tech reported 0.12% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 48,980 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 27,687 shares. Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. GLASS DENNIS R also sold $604,857 worth of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shares.