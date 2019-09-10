American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by $613,779; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.39 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 254,643 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe's Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc analyzed 5,631 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe's Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $86.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $114.01. About 1.49 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.6% or 30,000 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,985 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc reported 9,549 shares stake. Long Pond Cap Lp stated it has 841,548 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tdam Usa invested in 0.07% or 8,719 shares. Georgia-based Chatham Cap Group Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 4,926 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcdaniel Terry & Communications owns 3,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 3.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 43,800 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0.14% or 725,327 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,003 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.