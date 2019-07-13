American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $741,741; S&T Bank Has Decreased Stake in Amerisafe (AMSF) by $348,808 as Stock Value Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 144,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 53,024 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 27,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Llc has 7,887 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Co invested in 0.24% or 136,807 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc reported 6,882 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Main Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,722 were reported by Peoples Services. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 4,906 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 39,950 are owned by Paradigm Asset. Rockland Tru holds 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 111,815 shares. Moreover, Noesis Mangement Corp has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Griffin Asset Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept stated it has 10,009 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 24,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Ltd Llc reported 4,588 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa invested in 46,573 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.46 million for 21.58 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 21,690 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 35,039 shares. S&T Bancshares Pa holds 138,504 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 18,180 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 8,060 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 1,636 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 17,635 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 14,795 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 70,319 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Principal Group owns 0.01% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 154,850 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Victory Cap Management has 1.00M shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc reported 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings.