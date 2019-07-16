American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $741,741 as Stock Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder North American Management Raised Holding by $1.89 Million

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 27,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.16 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 1.49M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). John G Ullman And, a New York-based fund reported 55,726 shares. Panagora Asset has 65,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 11,747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York reported 163,250 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Prudential Fin reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 364 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 6,700 are held by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 636 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 18,530 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,686 shares to 318,554 shares, valued at $25.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. $2.68 million worth of stock was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,201 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company invested in 27,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management owns 45,916 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 613,080 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 12,362 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). St Germain D J Inc accumulated 9,334 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Laffer Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stratford Consulting Ltd holds 7,887 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Oarsman has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hl Ser Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Suntrust Banks owns 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.04 million shares. Tcw Gp Incorporated owns 12,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.