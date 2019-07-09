American National Registered Investment Advisor Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) SI Increased By 0.32%

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 2.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 2.48M shares previously. With 1.11 million avg volume, 2 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 9.81%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $742.9. About 204,262 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 12,228 shares with $2.35M value, down from 15,936 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $233.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.81. About 1.38M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 921 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.22% or 1,280 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 12,073 are held by Asset Mngmt One Co Limited. Cwm invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 611 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.17% or 406 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,064 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 957,274 were reported by Cap Invsts. 1,288 were reported by Virtu Fin Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.23% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cambridge stated it has 3,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors Inc has 3,252 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $20.59 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 101.53 P/E ratio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Shares for $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11. $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Thursday, January 17 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by PiperJaffray. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $647 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15.96M shares. Pure Advsr holds 0.22% or 5,997 shares. Fruth Inv invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.17% or 762,128 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ifrah Financial Inc accumulated 1,896 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd invested in 1.29% or 10,268 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 2.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,585 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated New York reported 19,371 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 143,047 shares. First City Capital Mgmt invested in 4.24% or 30,737 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 34,524 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.36% or 20,161 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 300,526 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 337,946 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report.