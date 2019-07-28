American National Registered Investment Advisor Cut By $708,228 Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Lindsay (LNN) Sentiment Is 1.02

Lindsay Corp (LNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold holdings in Lindsay Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.36 million shares, down from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lindsay Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 47 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 12,228 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 15,936 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $238.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation for 114,873 shares. Nuance Investments Llc owns 253,776 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 12,515 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,725 shares.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $986.52 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 175.88 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

