American National Registered Investment Advisor Cut By $378,400 Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)

Among 5 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dixons Carphone has GBX 220 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 147’s average target is 23.48% above currents GBX 119.05 stock price. Dixons Carphone had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DC in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DC in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 28. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 47.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc analyzed 2,200 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)'s stock rose 8.86%. EPAM Systems Inc now has $9.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $178.21. About 183,510 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

The stock decreased 0.79% or GBX 0.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 119.05. About 2.37 million shares traded. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of 1.38 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Among 2 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $21400 highest and $21200 lowest target. $213’s average target is 19.52% above currents $178.21 stock price. EPAM Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 57 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.61% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs accumulated 34,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 63,840 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability. 326 are held by Huntington Bankshares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 21,400 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 39,866 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,600 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 3,438 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc invested in 5,045 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 190 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 40.14 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

