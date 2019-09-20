American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) Stake; Kdi Capital Partners Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) stake by 34.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 34,125 shares as United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The American National Insurance Company holds 64,575 shares with $6.67 million value, down from 98,700 last quarter. United Parcel Services Cl B now has $102.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 3.56M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 51,182 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 118,268 shares with $3.85M value, up from 67,086 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.53 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Recognized On Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Seventh Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 8,375 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,822 shares. Smith Moore holds 4,581 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has 178,114 shares. Fcg Lc owns 2,336 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 122,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 29.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 5,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Horrell Management holds 1.56% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,941 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1.90M shares. Essex Fincl Incorporated reported 2,819 shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs holds 426,591 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Rowland Com Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru stated it has 2.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 298,294 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 6,855 shares to 74,439 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 13,967 shares and now owns 138,774 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell reported 14,400 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Comm holds 16,317 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.7% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sadoff Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,200 shares. Nottingham Advsrs owns 22,778 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 131,784 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 17,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Federated Investors Pa holds 2,574 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management accumulated 59,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.78% below currents $32.4 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.