American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Axa Cut Its Stoneridge (SRI) Stake

Axa decreased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 81.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 88,600 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Axa holds 19,544 shares with $564,000 value, down from 108,144 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $976.19 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 141,692 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American National Insurance Company decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 34.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The American National Insurance Company holds 124,730 shares with $23.93 million value, down from 189,360 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $237.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.07. About 1.04M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 32.71 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 5,073 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Portolan Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,282 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,685 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 49,300 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 24,061 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 14,174 shares. 16,291 were accumulated by Hbk Invests L P. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Frontier Cap Company Llc accumulated 188,928 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Axa increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 174,456 shares to 178,310 valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 16.28M shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. Stephens maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) rating on Friday, March 1. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $34 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca accumulated 2.81% or 81,104 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.28 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invest Of Virginia Limited owns 10,131 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 0.43% or 73,977 shares. Garde accumulated 1,634 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 30,741 shares. Wills Grp Inc has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,168 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 287,984 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 707 shares. North Star Mngmt accumulated 10,090 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,184 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 489,013 shares. Cumberland stated it has 17,939 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target.

